Interim UFC Heavyweight Champion comments on potentially transitioning to WWE

Interim UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall comments on potentially transitioning to WWE:

“Honestly, I went (to a WWE show), and my personality is not this whole bravado thing, but I went and I actually met the guys who are involved with WWE – the wrestlers and the staff – and I was like, I like this. I like it a lot.

“And I got in the ring, we had a little cameo for me. I didn’t actually get to wrestle because the UFC put the blockers on that a little bit. I thought maybe they’d let me throw one or two punches, but they didn’t let me.

“But I would absolutely… that’s something that I would really enjoy doing, just as a little outlet when I’ve finished fighting.”

(Source: Impaulsive)

