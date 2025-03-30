Hogan posts photo reacting to family drama, Logan Paul on not being nominated for a WWE Slammy

– Hulk Hogan posted a video with his wife eating popcorn, presumably reacting to the news surrounding his ex-wife, Linda, and daughter, Brooke.

– Logan Paul on not being nominated for the ‘Social Star of the Year’ WWE Slammy Award:

“This is f**king abhorrent. This is FUBAR. I’m not even a f**king nominee? No one’s delivered more impressions for the WWE than me, no one is bigger outside the WWE than me.

“I vlog every single week, I make viral videos at every single event.

“Whoever is running the Slammy Awards, I’m gonna keep this formal and humble, f**k you.”

(Source: Logan Paul on YouTube)

