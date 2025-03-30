Frustration expressed on the state of Smackdown, plus updates on Kurt Angle and Wade Barrett

– According to WrestleVotes, multiple people within WWE’s production and creative team are unhappy with the current state of Smackdown

They claim that the 3-hour run time has led to filler content and slow pacing of the show instead of developing younger stars.

– Kurt Angle posted:

Incredible memories came back to life when I met up with the GREATEST commentating duo of all time @JerryLawler and @JRsBBQ …at Galaxy Con- Great seeing you both again!!! pic.twitter.com/jvdqeC0l6O — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) March 30, 2025

– Wade Barrett via X:

At Deepdale in spirit. Big @PNEFC fan @MichaelCole is loving the game. We want Osmajic on ASAP pic.twitter.com/1gZfZCMuJU — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) March 30, 2025

