Frustration expressed on the state of Smackdown, plus updates on Kurt Angle and Wade Barrett

Mar 30, 2025 - by staff

– According to WrestleVotes, multiple people within WWE’s production and creative team are unhappy with the current state of Smackdown

They claim that the 3-hour run time has led to filler content and slow pacing of the show instead of developing younger stars.

– Kurt Angle posted:

– Wade Barrett via X:

