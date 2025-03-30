Eva Marie says she loves the WWE Universe, Mina Shirakawa vs. AZM announced

Eva Marie expressed her love and gratitude for WWE, emphasizing how much she appreciates the company and its fan base. She noted, “So, because words mean a lot, and I feel like you can speak whatever you want into existence. I love WWE. I’m very grateful to WWE. I love the WWE Universe.”

She then teased the idea of returning to stir things up, referencing her previous persona and the impact she had in WWE, saying, “I feel like you can’t get enough of the evaluation. I would love to come back and stir things up.” She shared her excitement about causing disruption, adding, “There’s nothing better than going out there and ruffling some feathers.”

Eva Marie concluded by leaving the door open for a potential return, stating, “So, yeah, the possibility, for sure, it’s always possible.”

(Source: Ring The Belle)

– NJPW has announced Mina Shirakawa vs. AZM for their upcoming Chicago show:

