Drew McIntyre sporting an eye patch (photo), WWE files for new trademarks

– Drew McIntyre is now sporting an eyepatch, after he got glass in his eye, taking the South of Heaven chokeslam from Damian Priest on SmackDown through a car windshield this past Friday in London, England.

– WWE has filed trademarks for:

* What Do You Wanna Talk About?

* What’s Your Story? w/ Steph McMahon

* Six Feet Under With The Undertaker

* The Raw Recap

Entertainment services, a show about sports, entertainment and general interest; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media; entertainment services, namely on-going reality based programs; providing entertainment and sports news and information via a global computer network or commercial online service; entertainment services, namely, provision of information and news about sports, entertainment and general interest; providing a website in the field of sports, entertainment and general interest; production of multimedia programs; providing online photos and videos featuring sports and entertainment; production of podcasts; entertainment services, namely, providing podcasts in the field of sports and entertainment

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

