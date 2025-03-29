Zilla Fatu welcomes a son, former NXT performer makes AEW debut, Triple H comments on Hart/Austin

Mar 29, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Von Wagner was recently seen working as a security guard in AEW. Wagner was released by WWE in April 2024.

– Zilla Fatu has celebrated the arrival of his first son, naming him in honor of his father, Umaga.

Triple H comments on Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart at WrestleMania 13 being inducted into the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame.

For the first time ever in WWE history, matches will now being inducted every year at WrestleMania!

