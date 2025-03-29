Zilla Fatu welcomes a son, former NXT performer makes AEW debut, Triple H comments on Hart/Austin

– Von Wagner was recently seen working as a security guard in AEW. Wagner was released by WWE in April 2024.

– Zilla Fatu has celebrated the arrival of his first son, naming him in honor of his father, Umaga.

#ZillaFatu has welcomed his first son into the world, naming him in honor of his late father.#TheBloodline lives on. pic.twitter.com/MDgHoDsTqH — Makaveli (@MakaveliDTA) March 29, 2025

– Triple H comments on Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart at WrestleMania 13 being inducted into the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame.

The first Immortal Moment to be inducted into the @WWE Hall of Fame, what is considered one of the greatest matches in the history of this company. 28 years later and still as good as it was live. Congratulations @BretHart & @steveaustinBSR. https://t.co/lTBwdT9bxs — Triple H (@TripleH) March 29, 2025

For the first time ever in WWE history, matches will now being inducted every year at WrestleMania!

