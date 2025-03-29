WWE Road to Wrestlemania Live / Vienna, Austria / Sat Mar 29, 2025
The Complete Results from Wiener Stadthalle:
Byron Saxton is the Ring Announcer for the evening
Seth Rollins defeats Dominick Mysterio
Jey Uso defeats Ludwig Kaiser
WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valyria defeats Zoey Stark
WWE U.S. Champion LA Knight defeats Shinsuke Nakamura
Randy Orton and The Motor City Machine Guns: Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin defeat The Miz and DIY: Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano: Orton pins Ciampa
Intermission
PENTA defeats Chad Gable
Street Fight: Rhea Ripley defeats Liv Morgan. Raquel Rodriguez does a run-in, and Ripley stacks them on top of a broken table for a double pinfall.
Main Event: Cage Match: WWE World Champion GUNTHER defeats CM Punk
Thanks to @MatSlammers and @ivanhavi1 in Attendance
CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM