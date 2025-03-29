WWE Road to Wrestlemania Live / Vienna, Austria / Sat Mar 29, 2025

The Complete Results from Wiener Stadthalle:

Byron Saxton is the Ring Announcer for the evening

Seth Rollins defeats Dominick Mysterio

Jey Uso defeats Ludwig Kaiser

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valyria defeats Zoey Stark

WWE U.S. Champion LA Knight defeats Shinsuke Nakamura

Randy Orton and The Motor City Machine Guns: Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin defeat The Miz and DIY: Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano: Orton pins Ciampa

Intermission

PENTA defeats Chad Gable

Street Fight: Rhea Ripley defeats Liv Morgan. Raquel Rodriguez does a run-in, and Ripley stacks them on top of a broken table for a double pinfall.

Main Event: Cage Match: WWE World Champion GUNTHER defeats CM Punk

