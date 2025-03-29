WWE ref Jessika Carr makes WWE in-ring debut during Evolve

WWE referee Jessika Carr was on this week’s EVOLVE show on Tubi…but this time, she was not donning a referee’s outfit.

Carr made her WWE in-ring debut in a tag team match under a mask and the name of Kalyx. She teamed up with Haze Jameson and took on Aria Bennett and Layla Diggs. Unfortunately for Carr, she was on the receiving end of a pin, losing the match for her team.

The 33-year-old Baltimore native wrestled for six years before joining WWE as a referee, becoming the first WWE female referee since the 80s. She was also the first female referee to officiate a match in Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel and the first female referee in a Hell In A Cell match.

WWE filed an application to trademark the name Kalyx on February 21.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

