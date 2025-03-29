WWE posts new Aleister Black tease trailer, Linda Hogan fires back at Brooke

– Each vignette has featured the number 4 in some way. But this week’s installment showed something new: a flash of the Roman numerals XXV. Put that together—4 and 25—and fans are convinced it’s pointing directly to April 25. That Friday is the first episode of SmackDown following WrestleMania 41, and WWE has a long history of dropping surprises right after the biggest show of the year. What better way to kick off the new season than with a returning Aleister Black.

– Linda Hogan claims her daughter, Brooke, is spreading falsehoods about her, similar to what she alleges Brooke’s father, Hulk Hogan, has done. Linda denies mistreating Brooke, stating that her daughter’s recollections are skewed due to siding with her father after their divorce. She suggests Brooke’s accusations are an attempt to hide her past from her new husband and in-laws. Linda recounts an incident where a drunk Brooke allegedly injured her and insists that none of Brooke’s claims about her upbringing are true. She refuses to publicly defend herself further, saying she will address the matter in court if necessary.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

