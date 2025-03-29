Video: Maven sits down with Justin Credible to talk about the allegations of scamming fans



(warning: strong language)

Maven sat down with Justin Credible to talk about the allegations of Justin scamming fans, promoters, and podcasts.

Maven at the end of the video:

“I’ve recently received information from a source that I trust indicating that Justin has not changed. This led me to believe that there may have been more truth to the allegations than Justin led on. This source informed me that Justin has already been a no-show on several commitments he was scheduled for. And even asked to borrow money. With no signs of repayment. Followed by a litany of excuses. Personally, this does sadden me. And it doesn’t sadden me because Justin owes me anything. He doesn’t. It saddens me because I recognize Justin has scammed fans. And he has lied to promoters. But the real reason it saddens me is because I recognize just how fleeting second chances truly are. And I know that one day, he’ll have run out of opportunities. Justin’s second chances are more than likely going to run out. I will always be Justin’s friend. But he has wronged people. And it’s up to him to make amends. Justin, the ball is in your court.”

Source: Maven Huffman

