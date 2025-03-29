Triple H comments on the new Smackdown announcer, tag team receives a name, Brian Cage injured

– Alba Fyre and Piper Niven are now officially known as ‘The Secret Hervice’ for Chelsea Green.

– Triple H comments on Mark Shunock’s first Smackdown show as announcer.

.@MarkShunock crushed it in his first night as the in-ring announcer for #SmackDown. Congratulations and welcome to the team. pic.twitter.com/m75W0fnqPy — Triple H (@TripleH) March 29, 2025

– Brian Cage suffered a knee injury on an independent show on March 20th in Los Angeles against Chris Masters, reports The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

So the originally planned tag title match at Dynasty was Hurt Syndicate vs. Murder Machines, and they had to pivot to new challengers, going with Big Bill and Bryan Keith.

