Sting adds more dates to his 2025 Or Never tour

Sting has added 13 more dates to his 2025 Or Never tour, a tour which will see him don the face paint and wrestling gear for the last time.

New dates include April 6 at SC Comic Con in Greenville, South Carolina, April 27 at the Huntsville Expo in Huntsville, Alabama, May 4 at Pandora’s Box in Lafayette, New Jersey, May 31 at the Arizona Collectors Expo in Phoenix, Arizona, July 25 at Big Time Wrestling in Charlotte, North Carolina, August 2 at WrestleCon in East Rutherford, New Jersey, August 9 at the Madison Comic Expo in Madison, Wisconsin, August 15 at Monster-Mania Con in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, August 30 at Wrestleverse Fest in Chattanooga, Tennessee, September 13 at HorrorHound Weekend in Cincinnati, Ohio, October 4 at Spookala in Tampa, Florida, October 11 at Comic Con Scotland in Edinburgh, Scotland, and December 20 at Wrestleverse Fest in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Sting will still do fan conventions beyond 2025 however he will not be appearing as the Crow Sting.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

