Saraya Talks Potential WWE Reunion After AEW Departure

Saraya and All Elite Wrestling have gone their separate ways … and while the former WWE Superstar is excited to pursue opportunities outside of the squared-circle, she tells TMZ Sports she’d seriously consider a return to her old promotion.

We caught up with Saraya shortly after news broke of her contract with AEW coming to an end … and she reiterated it was a mutual split from both sides.

“Tony [Khan] was great throughout the whole process,” she said. “He was very supportive of everything. I just wanted to get my toes wet outside of wrestling.”

“I feel like my time in AEW was coming to an end anyway,” she added. “I love my time there. I loved everyone behind the scenes. I got treated really well, but I was just like, okay, I’m gonna have to just take a little chance on myself here, and kind of dive into the world outside of wrestling.”

The question on every wrestling fan’s mind, though, is one thing — could we see Paige back inside a WWE ring? While she isn’t ruling it out, she admitted the moment would have to make sense.

“I loved WWE,” she said … adding, “I mean, sure, if the right thing comes along, absolutely. I’ll say yes; maybe it just depends what it is.”

But for now, her focus is on her new ventures — including her book “Hell in Boots” and her podcast, “Rulebreakers With Saraya.”

“I feel like a lot of people have told my story, and then a lot of people on the internet like to tell my story,” she said. “It’s always wrong on the internet. And I was like, I want to take control of my life a little bit.”

“If I’m gonna do it, I’m really gonna open up, and I’m gonna create this book.”

