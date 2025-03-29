Rey Fenix to make WWE debut next week on Smackdown

Rey Fenix will be making his debut on next week’s episode of Smackdown which is live from the sold-out Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

The final promo for Fenix aired on last night’s episode of Smackdown, which fully revealed the former AEW Tag Team champion.

Putting him on Smackdown means that a reunion with his brother Penta is not immediately on the horizon as Penta is part of the Raw roster.

The popular Mexican luchador signed a WWE deal earlier this month after he received his release from AEW, a release which ended up full of drama before it was executed.

This will be Fenix’s first time wrestling for WWE.

