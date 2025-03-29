Nick Khan says WWE planning PLE event in India in the next two years

Speaking to Nick Khan confirmed that the company is planning to run a premium live event in India over the next two years.

“That’s the goal, and we’re penciling out 2026 and 2027 now,” Khan told the newspaper.

Khan said that in the first meetings with Netflix, the company was handed a list of their priority countries, with India at the top of the list.

“If it’s important to Netflix, assume it’s important to us. India has always been important to us,” Khan said. “So we’re penciling it out now, and let’s wait and see.”

WWE is the second most-popular sport in India behind cricket.

Netflix India will get their WWE fix starting on April 1, with live Raw, NXT, Smackdown, and premium live events all airing as part of Netflix subscriptions.

The streaming service has over 12 million subscribers in the country.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

