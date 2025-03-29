Nash on Mercedes Moné’s performances in AEW: “phoning her sh– in big time”

Kevin Nash says Mercedes Mone is phoning it in big time “That’s not the same girl I watched tear down the house in Brooklyn with Bayley.” (Kliq This) pic.twitter.com/krBArYLjzH — Vick (@Vick_8122) March 27, 2025

– Kevin Nash recently shared his opinion on Mercedes Moné’s performances in AEW, suggesting that she is not giving her best effort in the ring. While discussing her current work, he said, “Sasha, whatever her name is now, CEO. She was the third [match.] So I watched her match, and man—she’s phoning her sht in big time.”*

Nash compared her recent performances to her past work in WWE, specifically mentioning her iconic match with Bayley at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn. He expressed disappointment in what he perceives as a decline in effort, stating, “That’s not the same girl I watched tearing it out in the house in Brooklyn with Bayley.”

His comments suggest that he feels Mercedes Moné is not living up to the high standards she previously set for herself and that her performances in AEW lack the same energy and passion she once displayed in WWE.

Source: Kliq THIS

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

