Mike Tyson says he would “love to return to WWE”

The Baddest Man on the Planet.”

Mike Tyson is larger than life to anyone growing up over the past couple of generations.

Unanimously considered among the top heavyweight boxers of all-time, and easily one of the most intimidating presences in human history during his prime, “Iron” Mike Tyson has also made a splash in the world of pro wrestling.

The WWE Hall of Fame Celebrity Wing inductee spoke with Bleacher Report for a new interview this week, during which he was asked about the possibility of returning to WWE.

“Oh God, I would love to do that,” Tyson quickly responded. “That’s me at my childhood best, I had a great time,” he said regarding his past appearances in WWE.

When asked who he would like to share the ring with from the WWE roster if he were to return, Tyson responded, “Shoot, all of them. Let’s get a Battle Royal!”

