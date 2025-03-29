Mandy Rose: “I don’t know if they would accept me back”

While appearing on Busted Open Radio, former WWE star Mandy Rose said the following about a potential return to WWE at some point…

“Circumstantial, and there have been a lot of people in the company where things happen and time goes on and they come back. It’s a business, at the end of the day, and they look at it like a business. I have no idea what it is. I thought maybe I’d be back too, wrestling in general. The cards right now for me, I’m doing really well and does it make sense for me to go back to wrestling? I don’t know, and that’s something I’m still unsure about. I’ve never hung up the boots and said I’m done. I’m still young. If it made sense, I would definitely consider it.”

“I don’t know if they would accept me back. I don’t know how they feel. I’ve never had a conversation. Are they really offended with what happened? I don’t know. Maybe they just don’t want to be associated with me anymore, in a sense, because I feel like I’m a little bit erased in certain scenarios. NXT did mention me not too long ago. It was a promo package and they were talking about the women in general evolving, which was cool. That gave me a little glimmer of hope, ‘Oh, I got a little recognition there.’ I feel like I am a little erased from their rolodex of superstars. I could be wrong.”

