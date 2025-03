Real name:

Height: 5’11″

Weight:

From: Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Date of birth:

Pro debut: August 13, 2022

Trained by: The Black And Brave Academy

Finishing move: Blockbuster

Biography

– Maggie Lee captured the vacant Dreamwave Women’s championship on June 28, 2024 in LaSalle, Illinois.

– On February 1, 2025, Maggie Lee defeated Sierra to capture AAW Women’s title in Berwyn, Illinois.

