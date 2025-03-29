Cathy Kelley celebrates WWE anniversary, Tony Khan confirms new signing, Giulia note

– Those in WWE denied reports that Giulia was banged up and taking time off, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

– WWE personality and backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley celebrates 9 years with the company.

9 years ago today—my first weekend working at @WWE. and still living the dream. ps. i wonder what that stardust guy is doing now pic.twitter.com/3tj659uUYE — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) March 29, 2025

– New AEW signing Kevin Knight had an invited WWE tryout at the Performance Center several weeks ago and the company was interested in signing him, but he decided to sign with AEW instead, according

to PWInsider.

Congratulations, it’s official! After a fantastic performance at Saturday Night #AEWCollision tonight, @Jet2Flyy Kevin Knight is All Elite! pic.twitter.com/sL0Q6EqDCU — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 30, 2025

