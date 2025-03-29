Cathy Kelley celebrates WWE anniversary, Tony Khan confirms new signing, Giulia note

Mar 29, 2025 - by staff

– Those in WWE denied reports that Giulia was banged up and taking time off, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

– WWE personality and backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley celebrates 9 years with the company.

– New AEW signing Kevin Knight had an invited WWE tryout at the Performance Center several weeks ago and the company was interested in signing him, but he decided to sign with AEW instead, according
to PWInsider.

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Rebel Kel

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal