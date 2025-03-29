3/29/25 AEW Collision Recap

AEW Collision Results – March 29, 2025

• Collision kicks off with Timeless Toni Storm addressing Megan Bayne ahead of their AEW Women’s Title Match at AEW Dynasty

Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford attack Timeless Toni Storm

Bayne takes out Toni with Fate’s Descent and stands tall

• Jay White beats Kevin Knight

After the match Switchblade declares that he will win The 2025 Owen Hart Cup Tournament and will go on to challenge for the AEW World Title at All In Texas

• The Death Riders vs Rated FTR for the AEW Trios Titles is made official for AEW Dynasty

• Mercedes Mone beats Robyn Renegade

After the match Mercedes declares that she’s the greatest TBS Champion of all time, and announces she will be entering the Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament

Athena makes her way out and confronts Mercedes. Mercedes attempts to hit Athena with the TBS Title, but she sees it coming and punches Mercedes

• Big Bill & Bryan Keith beat Top Flight

• Daniel Garcia vs Adam Cole for the TNT Title is made official for AEW Dynasty

No Count Outs

No Interference

No Time Limit

• Wheeler Yuta beats Dax Harwood

After the match Dax blames the Ref and pushes him into the corner

Security try to calm Dax down. Cash Wheeler comes out and gets them away from Dax, but Dax pushes him to the mat

• Hologram beats Blake Christian

Hologram is now 22-0

• Jamie Hayter defeats Billie Starkz

After the match, Athena shows up and stares down Hayter from the ramp to end AEW Collision

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

