WWE SmackDown returns at 8/7c on USA Network with a taped episode this evening from the O2 Arena in London, England. For those interested, check out our Spoilers: WWE Smackdown TV taping results from London here at Gerweck.net.

On tap for tonight’s three-hour prime time Friday night program is LA Knight (c) vs. Braun Strowman for the WWE U.S. Title, Street Profits (c) vs. Pretty Deadly for the WWE Tag Titles, Drew McIntyre will appear, plus Roman Reigns, CM Punk & Seth Rollins will sign the contracts for their match at WrestleMania 41.

The following are WWE SmackDown results from Friday, March 28, 2025, written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-11pm EST. on USA Network.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS 3/28/25

We see the sights and sounds of London, England, as we settle inside the O2 Arena for the show.

Cody Rhodes Kicks Off This Week’s Show

We see various Superstar arrivals, including CM Punk, Seth Rollins, who walks in and sees a large security detail, Charlotte Flair, Michin and B-Fab together, WWE United States Champion LA Knight, Braun Strowman and finally, Cody Rhodes, who is carrying the Undisputed WWE Championship.

The camera follows “The American Nightmare” through the halls, through the curtain and down the aisle to the ring, where he is met with a roaring reaction from the London crowd. He settles inside the squared circle to the fans singing his tune, and gets ready to kick things off.

Cody can barely get a word out due to all of the singing. He goes on to talk about facing John Cena in a title defense in the main event of WrestleMania 41. As he continues talking, the familiar sounds of Randy Orton’s theme hits and out comes the future WWE Hall of Fame legend to join Cody in the ring.

Randy Orton Has Man-To-Man Talk With Cody Rhodes

The crowd is electric for the Viper, singing along with his theme as Orton makes his way down the ramp for an apparent Legacy reunion of sorts. Orton enters the ring as the crowd continues to sing along with his theme, even when the music itself has faded out. This pivots to “Randy” chants as Orton also has a microphone, saying he’s not the sentimental type but for London, screw it. The crowd applauds before chanting “RKO,” as Orton turns his attention to Cody Rhodes. Look at you now.

Look where Cody came from. Orton remembers a Cody Rhodes–this incites a “Cody, Cody Rhoooodes” chant–Orton remembers a Cody Rhodes in his early 20s busting his butt and working harder than anyone else to make it in this business. Orton acknowledges that Cody needed to grow, and he couldn’t do it in a WWE ring. He also acknowledges that he “single-handedly” changed the business by leaving, and everyone in the back knows it.

Orton respects him for what he did, also noting that Cody came back and he grew. He tries to shut down the crowd continuing to sing Cody’s name but that just gets them riled up, before Orton reminds everyone of what Rhodes went through to face Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell. Rhodes beat Rollins with a torn pec, before eventually finishing his story at WrestleMania 40…but there’s always another story, isn’t there?

Cody is in control of his legacy now, and ticket sales and business in general has been up greatly and that is 99.9 percent thanks to the champ. Chant sings again as Orton gives a summary by saying he loves and respects Cody, but it is time for WrestleMania. He talks about wanting to kick Kevin Owens’ head clean off his shoulders, and can’t wait for that as well as Cody Rhodes beating John Cena to retain the championship.

After the dust settles on WrestleMania, however, there is gonna come a time when Orton is going to come looking for another shot at the title himself. He won’t be a coward about it, either…he will look Cody directly in the eye and tell him he’s coming for the belt.

Drew McIntyre Confronts Randy Orton & Cody Rhodes

Almost on cue, as Orton tells Cody he’s gonna be coming for his belt, the familiar sounds of Drew McIntyre’s sword swipe and theme song hits the O2 Arena and the London crowd makes a ton of noise. McIntyre, who gets a moment to shine with the crowd chanting “Oh, Drew McIntyre” as he calls Orton and Rhodes a couple of nepo babies having a love fest in the ring.

McIntyre runs Randy down for not earning a shot at the title, telling him to get to the back of the line before turning his attention to Cody. He says everyone should’ve listened to him about John Cena, and the main event of WrestleMania should’ve been Cody Rhodes versus the UK’s only World Champion — him. During this, he also calls Damian Priest a “Temu Undertaker.”

He finally gets to the ring and Orton tells him to cut the BS, and McIntyre says he’ll tell the truth. He runs down Orton not being looking as good inside as he might be on the outside. Rhodes has heard enough as he lays in an uppercut on McIntyre. McIntyre is nearly hit with an RKO from Orton, but escapes and flees.

WWE Tag-Team Championship

Street Profits (c) vs. Pretty Deadly

The WWE Tag-Team Champions Street Profits duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins are shown walking backstage. Also shown are their advertised opponents for tonight’s title tilt, the Pretty Deadly team of Kit Wilson and Elton Prince. The show heads to the first commercial break of the evening, with this championship contest waiting on the other side.

Pretty Deadly got a nice ovation during their entrance. Dawkins and Wilson started the match. Prince soon tagged in and Pretty Deadly took care of Dawkins and Ford. Wilson and Prince posed for the crowd as the Profits rolled outside. The show went to a commercial break.

The show returned and Prince and Ford were going at it. Dawkins and Wilson tagged in after a weird moment between Prince and Ford. Dawkins lifted Wilson for the Profits’ finisher, but Wilson worked out of it and clotheslined Dawkins. Prince tagged in and the Pretty Deadly duo did their catapult Codebreaker spot on Dawkins for a two-count.

Dawkins came back and slammed Prince before he tagged Ford. Ford hit a frog splash on Wilson, to took the hit and Prince followed up with a pin attempt, but Ford kicked out. Dawkins tagged in and back-suplexed Prince, but Wilson broke up the pin attempt. All four wrestlers were down. “Pretty Deadly!” chants broke out.

Each wrestler was in a corner and all four met int he middle of the ring. Pretty Deadly hit their finisher on Dawkins and it looked like they might get the pin, but Ford broke up the pin attempt. Dawkins lifted Ford and the crowd booed. The Profits hit the Doomsday Blockbuster on Wilson and got the win.

Winners and STILL WWE Tag-Team Champions: Street Profits

WWE Hall Of Fame Immortal Moment Inductee Announcement

Backstage, Zelina Vega is talking to Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. Chelsea Green, Piper Niven and Alba Fyre walked in. A tag match was made between Chance & Carter and Niven & Fyre.

The WWE Hall Of Fame will now induct the WreslteMania 13 match between Steve Austin and Bret Hart because I guess inducting matches is now a thing (dubbed an “Immortal Moment”). Hart and Austin will be at the ceremony now because of this.

Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns were shown getting out of a car and walking into the building.

Piper Niven & Alba Fyre vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance

Inside the O2 once again, we head back to the ring for women’s tag-team action in our second match of the evening. Chance and Fyre began the match. Carter tagged in quick after and the babyfaces worked a series of double-team moves on Fyre until Fyre got an elbow up and tagged in Niven.

With Carter and Chance on the outside, Niven hit a Cannonball on Carter and Chance. Niven saluted the crowd and the show went to a commercial break.

The show returned and Carter was leveling Fyre with a bunch of elbows. Carter landed a big boot on Fyre and followed that up with a springboard leg-drop for a two-count.

Niven tagged in, but Carter realize and pinned Fyre, who was the recipient of an accidental Senton from Niven after Cater moved out of the way. Chance tagged in, Carter dropped Niven and Carter and Chance hit the Keg Stand, but Fyre broke up the pin attempt.

Carter hit a splash on Fyre on the outside of the ring. Cater tagged in and Green hopped on the apron to distract the referee. This stifled the momentum of Carter and Chance. As a result, Niven hit a Piper Drive on Carter for the win.

Once the bout wrapped up, the heels attacked the babyfaces until Zelina Vega ran out for the save. Vega went for a Destroyer, but Fyre kicked Vega in the face to break things up. Green, Niven and Fyre stood tall.

Winners: Piper Niven & Alba Fyre

WWE United States Championship

LA Knight (c) vs. Braun Strowman

After we see LA Knight walking backstage for the next match of the evening, the show heads into another commercial break. When we return, Braun Strowman’s music hits as he heads down the ramp for our next match, ready to challenge for the United States Championship.

The champ is out next as LA Knight makes his way to the ring before this match gets underway. The men circle the mat before locking up, with Knight starting to get an upper hand when the challenger drops him down hard. Strowman brings the champ to the corner for a running charge, but is soon sent over the top rope by Knight forcing him to the outside.

Knight leaves the ring, only to be dropped hard to the floor with a big boot by Strowman, who regains control as we get a quick fade to black. Strowman brings the champ back into the ring, mounting up on the turnbuckle for some punches…but the champ fights out, turning it around with some punches of his own.

Knight goes for a sunset flip but Braun lays into him for his troubles, launching the champ into the corner with a hammer throw before forcing Knight back to the outside where he sends LA into the barricade and then slams him against the ring apron as we get another quick fade.

Knight has been brought back into the ring and he fights back to his feet, only to be blindsided in the corner…but he responds with a bulldog sending Strowman to the canvas. Both men are on their feet and trading strikes, until Braun is sent into the corner setting him up for a German suplex by Knight.

LA hits an elbow drop for a two count, rising back to his feet as he looks for a BFT on Strowman who fights it off, and sends the champ back out of the ring. Strowman Express makes its departure, and runs right into Jacob Fatu. The ref calls for the bell as this match has ended in DQ.

After the DQ ruling, the insanity continues, as Fatu brings the big man back into the ring as the crowd chants “Olé, olé olé olé, Fatu, Fatu” at the Samoan Werewolf. He is interrupted by Knight, but the champ is immediately sent back out of the ring as Fatu charges at Strowman for a hip attack in the corner.

More “Olé, olé olé olé, Fatu, Fatu” chants as he brings Braun to the middle of the ring for a moonsault, and the crowd chants “one more time,” to which Jacob obliges with a second moonsault. The carnage finally ends there, as Fatu walks off satisfied with the chaos he caused.

Winner via DQ: Braun Strowman

Jimmy Uso Addresses “The Slap Heard ‘Round The World”

We see footage of Jimmy Uso slapping the piss out of GUNTHER on Raw. Backstage, Jackie Redmond speaks with Jimmy Uso about exactly that. Jimmy promises to bust Gunther on Monday before Jey busts him at WrestleMania to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

As he walks off, we hear Miz mocking him as he and Carmelo Hayes enter the frame. Miz calls him “the other Uso” saying he and Jey are career sidekicks compared to the World Heavyweight Champion.

He also says that he tried to slap Miz like he did Gunther, he’d be still on the ground…to which Jimmy fakes him out, getting a laugh before saying he’ll talk to Nick Aldis about getting a match against Miz tonight.

Naomi Saga Continues

Footage is shown of the situation involving Jade Cargill and Naomi, with an update promised for when we return. On that note, the show heads into another commercial break.

Fatu ran into Tonga and Sikoa backstage. Sikoa told Fatu to lower his tone when he speaks to Sikoa. Fatu told them when it comes to Strowman, he will be the last man standing and they better “get in where they fit in.” Fatu said he will bring the U.S. title home to the family – and he’ll do it with them or without them.

A Naomi vignette aired. Naomi said she always wants to do the right thing. Naomi asked Bianca Belair why her attack on Jade Cargill wasn’t the right thing. Naomi started crying and questioned how Cargill took Naomi’s place. Naomi asked Belair to ask herself who has always had her back.

Naomi said it was her and not Jade. Naomi said what she’s learned is you teach people how to treat you and she’s done being pushed to the side and underappreciated. Naomi said moving forward, her message to Cargill is that if she continues to be in Naomi’s way, she strongly advises Cargill to proceed with caution.

Jade Cargill was shown talking to Nick Aldis backstage. Aldis told Cargill Naomi wasn’t there and Cargill then ran into Michin and B-Fab, the latter of whom said what Naomi did was trash. B-Fab said Naomi deserves everything that’s coming to her.

Michin made her entrance for her match with Charlotte, but Naomi popped up out of nowhere and attacked Michin and B-Fab before Charlotte could make her entrance. Naomi ran B-Fab into the crowd barrier. Naomi slammed B-Fab into the announce desk.

Cargill’s music hit and Cargill ran out to chase Naomi away. Cargill helped B-Fab to the back. As she was doing so, Charlotte’s music hit and Charlotte and Cargill engaged in a stare down. The show went into another commercial break on that note.

