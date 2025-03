WWE announces the official theme song for WrestleMania 41

WWE has announced the official theme song for WrestleMania 41 is ‘Timeless’ by The Weeknd and Playboi Carti.

For now the 6th event in a row a song from The Weeknd is the official theme song for WrestleMania. .

• WM 36 — Blinding Lights

• WM 37 — Save Your Tears

• WM 38 — Sacrifice

• WM 39 — Less Than Zero

• WM 40 — Gasoline

• WM 41 — Timeless

