Video: Jey Uso discusses his rise to the top

Leading up to his match against world heavyweight champion Gunther at WWE Wrestlemania 41, Jey Uso was interviewed by RAW Recap and discussed his rise to the top…

“If you run that whole Bloodline story back from day one, you’ll get lost in the sauce like everybody else do. They wanted me to be Roman [Reigns]. They cheered for me hard. There was no backlash at that moment. So I kind of know how to move it and groove with the game. Hell yeah, it resonates with me, because that was my best body of work for real. That gave me confidence to do the singles thing. It gave me confidence on the microphone. It gave me confidence in front of the camera.”

“I feel like I act like everything is 10 out of 10 for me, you know what I’m saying? They gonna pick me apart right now because I’m in this position. ‘Oh, he can’t do this. He got three moves.’ On some real stuff and if we really want to be honest, though, there’s a whole bunch of dope wrestlers way better than me, but they’re not at the top. They got 20 moves, and y’all can do all that, but they not in my position. You know what I’m saying? Because it’s a different game up here, but y’all watched me learn. Y’all watched my best work, my best craft, cuz. The whole way. Y’all still see it. Now you’ll see glimpses of it now when I cut the promos, man. That’s all me. That is 100% not scripted. Tell me, ‘Talk about WrestleMania,’ I’m gonna talk about WrestleMania.”

“Other than that, uce, you can’t go out there in the live TV like I do and move the crowd. Man, that’s me now. I shake arenas, bro, the damn ground under your feet will be shaking when, when my entrance is out. ‘What the hell is going on? Oh, that’s uce out there. He’s making his entrance, that’s the levels I’m at, and I’m gonna stay there. I’m learning. I’m learning as I go. Because in this business, if you stop learning or stop evolving, you’re out. Like, peace. There’s 100 other dogs waiting outside the door, ready to eat. You’ll have to come to the top and get me, though.”

(quotes: Skylar Russell)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

