Two title matches announced for TNA Rebellion, WWE interested in Rusev

Mar 28, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Moose will defend the TNA X-Division Championship in Ultimate X at TNA Rebellion on Sunday, April 27th LIVE on pay-per-view from the Galen Center in Los Angeles.

– Also announced …

– WWE are interested in signing Miro, but there is no word on if Miro is ready to sign with the company right now.

(Source: WrestleVotes – Backstage Pass – LIVE Q&A)

