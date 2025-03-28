Two title matches announced for TNA Rebellion, WWE interested in Rusev
– Moose will defend the TNA X-Division Championship in Ultimate X at TNA Rebellion on Sunday, April 27th LIVE on pay-per-view from the Galen Center in Los Angeles.
– Also announced …
BREAKING: @MATTHARDYBRAND and @JEFFHARDYBRAND defend the TNA World Tag Team Championships against @NicTNemeth and @ryrynemnem at #TNARebellion on Sunday, April 27 LIVE on pay-per-view from the Galen Center in Los Angeles!
Be there LIVE:
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 28, 2025
– WWE are interested in signing Miro, but there is no word on if Miro is ready to sign with the company right now.
(Source: WrestleVotes – Backstage Pass – LIVE Q&A)