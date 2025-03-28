The Hardy Boyz ready to roll with the Dudley Boyz again, Quick Smackdown preview

– During the Attitude Era, The Hardy Boyz had some classic matches with The Dudley Boyz and Edge & Christian. During a recent appearance on the Battleground podcast, TNA Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy was asked about having one more tag team match against The Dudley Boyz. He said “Please. I think we’re ready. Are you ready? Myself and Jeff, we’re 100% ready. We’re up every morning, we’re doing our ice baths, our cold plunges, we’re busting our ass, we’re working out, we’re trying to stay in tip-top shape, to be middle-aged men. We are ready. We would love to face the middle-aged Dudleys. So as long as Bully and D-Von, they’re ready to rock and roll, we are ready at the drop of a dime. We’ll put the TNA titles up. Hell, maybe we’ll be the NXT champions. We’ll put the NXT titles up. Who knows? Why don’t they bring their old-school ECW titles? I’m sure they’ve got some replicas. Put those on the line”.

– What is on tap for tonight’s Smackdown

• CM Punk, Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins sign the contracts for WrestleMania

• LA Knight (C) vs Braun Strowman for the Men’s United States Title

• The Street Profits (C) vs Pretty Deasly for the WWE Tag Team Titles

Get ready for two HUGE championship matches tomorrow night on #SmackDown! What's your winning combo?! pic.twitter.com/OcP00xKeMg — WWE (@WWE) March 28, 2025

