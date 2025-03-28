Spoilers: WWE Smackdown TV taping results from London

Non-U.S. fans will get to see Smackdown before the broadcast on USA Network as the show will air live on Netflix from the O2 Arena in London, England.

– Cody opens SmackDown, hyping his WrestleMania 41 matchup with John Cena and their upcoming face off on Raw. Randy Orton interrupts, reflecting on Cody’s career and expressing respect for him.

They discuss WrestleMania, with Orton planning to beat KO and Cody to defeat Cena, but Orton vows to pursue his 15th title fairly afterward.

Drew McIntyre interrupts, frustrated by the praise for Cody, questioning why Orton deserves a title shot and asserting he should be in the main event if not for Priest.

Cody, fed up, hits Drew with a drop down uppercut but Drew escapes before Orton can deliver an RKO.

– The Street Profits retain their WWE Tag team Titles over Pretty Deadly after an Avalanche Blockbuster.

– The Secret Hervise get the win over the team of Carter and Chance. After the match they continue the beat down with Zelina Vega attempting to make the save however the numbers game get the better of her.

– The US Title match between LA Knight and Bron Strowman ends in a no contest with Jacob Fatu laying out both champ and challenger.

– We get a backstage interview with Jimmy Uso talking about the slap heard around the world. As he walk out, The Miz and Melo are running there mouth. Jimmy wants a match tonight to put Miz in his place.

– Jacob Fatu runs into Solo and Tama backstage. There is tension as Fatu promises to bring the US title to the family with or without them.

– We get a video package focused on the injustices Naomi has been through. Blaming Jade for everything and promising further retaliation in aid of her cause.

– Naomi attacks B-Fab and Michin before the latter’s match with Charlotte Flair.

– Charlotte Flair picks up the victory over Michin with the Figure 8.

– Drew Macintyre defeats Randy Orton after a distraction from Kevin Owens. Post match, Ortan escapes a package power bomb attempt on the announce table and then KO flees into the crowd to avoid a punt to the head.

– We will finally see the arrival of Rey Fenix on Smackdown, NEXT WEEK!

– Jimmy Uso picks up the win over The Miz after an Uso Splash. After the match he promises to demote Gunther on Monday.

– Cocky and Confident, Drew is talking with, Glasgows own, Lewis Capaldi backstage.

He’s getting ready to leave and go on a night in the town where he runs into Damien Priest. The two fist fight in the car park before Priest chokeslams Drew onto a car windshield. Real Glass.

Nick Aldis hypes the crowd for the contract signing. Roman is out first to an incredible crowd reaction.

He signs the contract and before he can leave is interrupted by “The Architect” Seth Rollins, who also receives a terrific reception from the fans in London. Seth talks of the history of the Shield in the UK and all over the world as rivals.

Punk is out last. The London crowd make it a hat trick as the roof comes off the O2 when Cult of Personality hits. Roman rushes Punk to sign the Contract but punk is looking for something? Paul Heyman gets down on one knee saying

“I know what you’re looking for, it’s in there. CM Punk, you are going to close the show at WrestleMania”

This probably confirms Punk’s favour. Roman is laughing that, he himself, is responsible for this. He has allowed Punk to be in the Main Event. Seth is Irate he feels like this is a complete abuse of power and Punk doesn’t deserve this. Punk thanks the crowd and everyone that has watched him, cheered for him and believes in him.

This isn’t enough for Roman, he want punk to get down on one knee and acknowledge him. Punk ablidges, acknowledging that he will beat Roman at Wrestlemania. He then stands up and with a dramatic pause, he says

“But that’s not the favourite, that I’m owed”

We go off the air.

