Santino Marella to deliver “groundbreaking announcement” on Impact next week

TNA is taking a page out of Tony Khan’s playbook and is promoting a “groundbreaking announcement” set for the next week’s episode of Impact which takes place on April 3.

This announcement will be delivered by TNA’s on-screen Director of Authority Santino Marella. Next week’s episodes are being taped this weekend but it’s unclear if the announcement will be done in front of the audience or if it will be added later.

The company has started its road to the Rebellion pay-per-view so whatever they have planned might be related to the show.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

