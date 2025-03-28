Rob Van Dam responds to criticism about his comments on Jon Moxley’s spike bump

– Rob Van Dam responded to criticism about his comments on Jon Moxley’s spike bump, calling some fans “another level of ignorant.” He clarified that concussions are in his past, not his present or future. He reiterated his long-held belief that garbage matches replace wrestling, referencing his own “stupid” spot with Abyss and Janice. RVD dismissed the idea that Moxley didn’t choose the spot himself and criticized fans who called him a hypocrite, saying, “I’m as consistent as it comes.” He also pointed out, “I didn’t have barbed wire matches. I never bladed in ECW.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

