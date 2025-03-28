Review of Saraya’s autobiography “Hell in Boots”

Pop quiz: I want you to name the best female professional wrestler of the 21st century. Too many to list I am sure. I can name someone who has been in the wrestling with all of them SARAYA-JADE BEVIS who competed internationally as Brittani Knight, in WWE as Paige and now for AEW as herself Saraya. Her young life has been documented in a feature film called “Fighting With My Family.” But that story stopped when she won the ladies championship in New Orleans. She has chosen now to tell the whole story, including things not seen in the film through her new book HELL IN BOOTS: GLAMING MY WAY THROUGH NINE LIVES (ECW Press 3/25/25, $28.99).

If you saw the film and documentary of the same name, much of this is a repeat for you. But I must warn the reader now there is almost nothing held back by Saraya in the 272 pages I’ve enjoyed reading. There are certain points in the book where I had to stop and review what I just read to make sure she said it. As a dad of two daughters, it was hard to read about sexual abuse that was endured by her and her brother as young children. Everything about her alcohol and drug abuse plus recovery steps is covered but not who she was doing it with. I am guessing the wrestler known as Alberto Del Rio was omitted to stop possible legal action taken by him upon publication.

Her time in the wrestling rings of the world is covered but not in huge detail. I commend Saraya for being bluntly honest about her injuries and what it took to come back from a forced retirement in 2018. The infamous hacking of people’s phones is covered and the release of explicit material is too. How she found out will make you want to hug her. Her relationships with former WWE wrestler Brad Maddox and current star Xavier Woods are discussed. If Drew “Galloway” McIntyre ever reads this, he deserves a medal for saving Saraya from a predator during her young wrestling career. Another sad part is reading about her wonderful romance with musician Ronnie Radke as she recently announced the relationship has ended.

Her unique family dynamic is greatly covered,. If you haven’t seen the film, Saraya is from a family where her mom, dad and brother are trained wrestlers and ran a promotion in England. She covers her other siblings’ battle with mental health and her parents’ struggles. I have been lucky to meet Mom (she worked in America for Shimmer and Shine) and she is an amazing person when you learn her upbringing. I am glad Saraya got to tell her story in print and I hope it inspires people who are going through rough times like Saraya did. I hope it shows dreams of a small little girl can come true if you fight for it.

Thanks to Gallery Books/Simon & Schuster for allowing me the chance to read this. You can buy it 3/25/25 at major bookstores in person or online. For more work from Alan Wojcik check out www.Facebook.com/KayfabeWrestlingRadio or MyNameisWojcik on Twitter/X.

