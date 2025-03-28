Matches are now being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

Mar 28, 2025 - by staff

Matches are now being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, where they will be referred to as “Immortal Moments.” The inaugural match to receive this distinction is ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin vs Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart at WrestleMania 13.

Austin is scheduled to appear at the WWE Hall of Fame 2025.

This will be Austin’s first appearance on WWE television since WrestleMania 38, almost three years ago.

