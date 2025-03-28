KO says the previous WWE regime thought fans never remembered anything

Kevin Owens says the previous WWE regime thought fans never remembered anything

“Yeah, it’s definitely been a shift in mindset from people at the top that our fans are smart,” Kevin Owens said. “They watch our product and pay attention and remember things, and can remember things a lot better than other people that were in charge before thought they would. Because I guess they didn’t remember half of the stuff we did, but the fans do because the fans care and pay attention to what we do.

“I had arguments with the people in charge before, where I was like, No, this happened three weeks ago. They’re gonna remember. And they said, No, they won’t. I go, yes, they will. You’re insulting their intelligence by pretending they won’t. But obviously, Triple H does not think like that. He knows fans remember, and he applies it and he uses it, and it makes the product way better in my opinion.

“When I was a kid, watching from the time I was 11 to all the way when I signed my contract I was always watching WWE. And when I was 12, 13, 14, even though I was just a kid, I watched it. I remembered everything. You know what I mean?

When the Sultan showed up, I knew that was Fatu. Why is he the Sultan? You know what I mean? Our fans are smart, man. So it’s great to see the product leaning into that now.”

(via Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez)

