Eric Bischoff offers Tony Khan some advice, Keith Lee posts a cryptic message

– Eric Bischoff urged AEW president Tony Khan to rise above the situation and be the “bigger man” in light of recent tensions between AEW and WWE. He emphasized that Sting’s induction into the Hall of Fame should be a moment that is personally meaningful for him, saying, “The person that wants Sting to induct him isn’t Triple H, it’s not Nick Khan, it’s not Ari Emanuel, it’s Lex Luger. That’s his privilege, it should be, it’s important to him.” Bischoff suggested that if he were in Khan’s position, he would take the high road, stating, “If I was Tony and positioned the way Tony is positioned right now, I would be the bigger man.” He further explained that if Khan truly believed WWE was trying to undermine AEW and disrupt their events, now would be the ideal time for him to prove that he is above the petty conflicts, saying, “If I’m Tony Khan and I really believe that, ‘they’re the bullies and they’ve been beating me up and trying to run circles around me and disrupt my tours and my big events,’ and if I really believed all that, now is the time that I would prove I’m bigger than them.”

Source: 83 Weeks

– Keith Lee posts a cryptic message on social media as he tells fans to be prepared for what’s coming

I am hopeful you are all prepared for what is to come. I love you very much. Do not give into fear. Open your hearts. Be willing to be the best you. The only thing that matters…. is what's inside you. Be steadfast. I believe in you. I bid you good day. — Loving Lee (@RealKeithLee) March 28, 2025

