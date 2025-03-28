Cope on possible Beth Phoenix return: “You never know”

Could “The Glamazon” be gearing up for an #AllElite return to pro wrestling?

Cope seems to think it’s a possibility.

“The Rated-R Superstar” spoke with Scott Fishman of TV Insider for an interview this week, during which he spoke about the possibility of his wife, WWE Hall of Fame legend Beth Phoenix, returning to the ring in AEW.

“You never know,” he said. “I don’t think she has completely closed the door on it if the situation fits. I think where we were at, I think getting Willow [Nightingale] involved was good. Someone who was already on our roster, and I feel is just such a natural babyface and has such good energy.”

Cope continued, “I thought she would be really cool to implement her into the story. Why not use someone who was already on the roster? Beth is also pretty busy. She has a pretty busy life, so it becomes more a family issue and how do we pull it off if we’re both outgoing.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

