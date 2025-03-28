Collision stirring clear of WrestleMania, Match confirmed for Bloodsport

– As per TNT’s schedule, AEW Collision is set to air live for the first time on Thursday, April 17. This upcoming episode will steer clear of WrestleMania 41.

Furthermore, Dynamite and Collision will be broadcast live on successive nights, collectively titled Spring Breakthru

– Just announced:

Two men that haven't faced each other one-on-one since 2016, yet seem destined to meet each in perpetual combat. Both adherents of the old ways of Pro Wrestling – Catch-as-Catch-can. Who will take the limb the first and catch hold of victory? Pete Dunne takes on Timothy… pic.twitter.com/QD9z4YlYCj — (@JoshLBarnett) March 29, 2025

