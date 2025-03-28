Collision stirring clear of WrestleMania, Match confirmed for Bloodsport

Mar 28, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– As per TNT’s schedule, AEW Collision is set to air live for the first time on Thursday, April 17. This upcoming episode will steer clear of WrestleMania 41.

Furthermore, Dynamite and Collision will be broadcast live on successive nights, collectively titled Spring Breakthru

– Just announced:

