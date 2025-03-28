Charlotte responds to John Cena’s comments about her father, more on Gail Kim’s release

– Charlotte Flair responded to John Cena’s comments about her father, Ric Flair, asserting, “You can’t erase history. History is facts. And if you erase my dad, you erase me. It’s not possible to erase the last name Flair.” She reaffirmed her goal to surpass her father’s championship record, stating, “I plan on breaking my dad’s record, that’s something I want to do and will do. But if John is the first to break it, then I will break John’s record.” Charlotte emphasized her commitment to her career, declaring, “I don’t plan on slowing down, that’s not why I came back.” She also acknowledged her ambitions to win the new titles in WWE, saying, “I haven’t held that title. It’s still something new, and so is [the Women’s World Title]. I was the inaugural Raw Women’s Champion, so these titles match my DNA. Every time one of those is raised… [it affects me], but I haven’t held those two.”

Source: The Independent

– Gail Kim and Ariel Schnerer didn’t get along, and their ongoing backstage issues led them to give TNA President Carlos Silva an ultimatum to pick a side. Instead of choosing, Silva fired them both.

Source: BodySlamNet

