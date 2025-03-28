Cena: “I’m just trying to do the best I can to climb the hill in front of me”

John Cena spoke about his mindset when facing challenges, emphasizing that his approach remains constant no matter the difficulty ahead. “I don’t think my ethos changes regardless of what the hill in front of me is to climb. I think that’s the fun of it.” He explained that sticking to a familiar routine can hinder growth, saying, “Getting into a rhythm of familiarity is sometimes stifling for growth, so man, there is different hills in front of me every day.”

Cena acknowledged that each challenge brings unique obstacles, but he remains focused on pushing forward: “There’s one in front of me, has its own challenges, and I’m just trying to do the best I can to climb the hill in front of me.”

When asked for details about his next steps, Cena kept things vague to maintain excitement, stating, “Anything I tell will be a spoiler to fans, so I’m just going to say, you gotta watch the show to see what happens.”

Source: SI

