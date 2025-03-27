WWE to promote a second Women’s Evolution PLE, WWE Evolve has a new general manger (video)

– WWE Evolution 2 the all Women’s PLE is officially set to take place this summer.

It was noted that an announcement from the company is expected to take place sometime soon and before WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The return of the event has been talked about for a long time and is highly anticipated by many after the success of the first show back in 2018.

– Speaking of WWE women, Stevie Turner is now the new General Manager of WWE Evolve.

Stevie Turner is the new WWE Evolve General Manager! #WWEEvolve pic.twitter.com/YLgKXh4Ruu — (@WrestlingCovers) March 26, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

