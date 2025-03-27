What could be next for Gail Kim, Mistico shows his injuries (photo), today’s birthdays

– On his podcast, good ol’ Jim Ross spoke very highly of Gail Kim and spoke about her being in AEW.

“I would endorse that. If Tony Khan asked me my thoughts on the matter, I would suggest, ‘Go for it,’ because she’s very valuable and does a great job. I have great respect for Gail Kim, and her reputation speaks for itself. She gets results. She’s very good at working with talent. So no, I’m a big Gail Kim fan, and she should not be unemployed for long in my world.”

– Mistico shared his injuries from last Friday’s CMLL vs. AEW tag match at Arena Mexico, where he teamed with Mascara Dorada against Komander and Hologram.

Hola mi gente muchísimas gracias a todos y todas por su preocupación por mí y sus msjs y oraciones de verdad infinitas gracias no se q aria sin uds familia, los amo 3 millones ❤️ gracias Cevafin por todo su apoyo #viral #família #mistico #caristico #parati #diosteamo pic.twitter.com/69eBXxi218 — CARISTICO MISTICO MX Oficial (@caristicomx) March 26, 2025

– Happy Birthday to Vladimir Kozlov, Charlie Haas, SoCal Val and Riley Osborne today

