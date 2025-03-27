Video: Linda Hogan opens up emotionally about the turmoil within her family

Linda Hogan recently opened up emotionally about the turmoil within her family, breaking down as she described the situation. “My family’s in the worst mess,” she admitted.

She specifically spoke about her strained relationship with her daughter, Brooke Hogan, revealing that they have been estranged for nearly a decade. “Brooke doesn’t talk to us. She’s had twins. She got married. She didn’t tell us,” Linda shared. She further explained that a major fallout between Brooke and Hulk Hogan led to her also being cut out. “She had a huge fight with Terry. I don’t know how that reflected onto me. But she cut me out too. I haven’t talked to her for seven years. Almost eight years now.”

Despite the family rift, Linda expressed gratitude for her bond with her son, Nick Hogan. “He’s still such a good boy.”

She then spoke about her ongoing struggles, particularly with loneliness and the lingering pain from her divorce. “I’m just home by myself today. Again, as usual, I’m okay with most things, but today something hit. I don’t know what hit, but I look terrible because I’ve been crying.”

Linda also criticized Hulk Hogan, calling him a “complete liar” and a “sex addict.” Even after two decades, she admitted she is still deeply affected by their split. “It’s been 20 years and I’m still this sad. Somebody please explain that. I don’t know. It just doesn’t get better.” Her experience has left her unwilling to consider marriage again. “I don’t ever want to be married again after him. Trust me.”

