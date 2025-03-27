The former Baron Corbin has mixed feeling about Logan Paul

Bishop Dyer, also known as Baron Corbin, expressed mixed feelings about Logan Paul’s involvement in WWE, acknowledging Paul’s hard work but criticizing how he receives special treatment due to his social media fame. “Sure. I don’t know. Look, he works hard and wants to go out and perform. I think some of the stuff he has said probably has some truth, and some of it is part of the show, and some of it irritates me for the way he talks about the business.” Dyer emphasized the difference between Paul’s treatment and that of other talent who have worked their way up through the company. “I know sometimes they’re just doing it on social media when they’re telling you how good they are, but they’re in these tiny towns, doing the live events, hitting the road. I don’t like those guys that get that super special treatment.”

He explained that Paul hasn’t earned his position through the traditional WWE path, such as progressing through NXT. “It’s not like he earned it through working his way up through NXT. He gets that treatment because of his stardom through social media and YouTube.” Dyer added that Paul is handed opportunities that more deserving talent could have. “He’s handed a lot of things that I think there are more deserving talent of it, but he’s getting the views.” Despite this, Dyer acknowledged Paul’s hard work and the effort he puts into training. “What do you do with a guy like that? He works hard. When he has big matches, they take guys down to Puerto Rico for him to train with and he wants to learn and get better.”

However, Dyer expressed his discomfort with Paul’s entourage and celebrity status, particularly how it affects backstage dynamics. “I can’t stand people who run around with an entourage, he always has an entourage. They’re nice people, but it irritates me seeing that backstage.” He also mentioned that while people respect Paul’s contributions, he struggles with outsiders getting opportunities without having to fight for them. “Some guys have and some guys don’t care. Seth Rollins is a guy who doesn’t care. ‘I’m at the top, catch me if you can,’ but there is 85% of the roster that are fighting for spots and when you bring guys like that in, it just takes those spots without any effort.”

Dyer clarified that although he doesn’t fully agree with Paul’s role in WWE, he respects what Paul has done. “Maybe, maybe not, it’s probably a 50/50 split. I worked and did segments with him. He was fun and a nice guy. He’s a celebrity in his own way and own right.” Dyer also said that if he had the chance, he would be open to facing Paul in a match, highlighting the potential for drawing money in such a scenario. “If you ask me to go into the ring and have a match with him, I know we’d tear the house down. We don’t have to like each other to do that.”

Dyer concluded by noting that WWE’s attraction to Paul lies in the money and views he brings to the table, even though it can be frustrating for those who have worked hard for their opportunities. “There is money to be made with people like him. That’s what WWE sees, the money he can bring to the table and the millions of views he brings.” He also pointed out the division in public opinion about Paul. “Everybody loves him, everybody hates him, it’s split.” Finally, Dyer expressed that as someone who has earned everything in his career, it’s hard for him to give full respect to someone brought in from outside the wrestling world. “I’m a guy who has grounded out his whole career to get what I’ve gotten, never really handed anything. I had to go through rough spots with the Constable and Sad Corbin. I like those guys in the middle of the card who are grinding it out to get better and I want them to get more opportunities.” He added that he struggles to respect someone who hasn’t gone through the same journey. “When you just bring someone in from a different world and put them in front of those guys, it’s hard for me to give them all of my respect. I appreciate what you do, but we’re not going to be buddies.”

Source: The Ariel Helwani Show

