Ricochet and Samantha Irvin tie the knot in Las Vegas

Mar 27, 2025 - by Colin Vassallo

Ricochet was not on Dynamite last night but appeared via video…because he was in Las Vegas marrying his fiancee Samantha Irvin.

The former WWE star interrupted an in-ring segment with his Dynasty opponents, saying as everyone could see, he was dressed for the best day of his life…until April 6 when he wins the AEW International title on the pay-per-view.

Several of his current and former colleagues were in attendance for the wedding.

Ricochet and Irvin met in WWE and the two were engaged in January 2023.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Kamille

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal