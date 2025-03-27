Ricochet and Samantha Irvin tie the knot in Las Vegas

Ricochet was not on Dynamite last night but appeared via video…because he was in Las Vegas marrying his fiancee Samantha Irvin.

The former WWE star interrupted an in-ring segment with his Dynasty opponents, saying as everyone could see, he was dressed for the best day of his life…until April 6 when he wins the AEW International title on the pay-per-view.

Several of his current and former colleagues were in attendance for the wedding.

Ricochet and Irvin met in WWE and the two were engaged in January 2023.

Huge congratulations to Ricochet and Samantha on their wedding this week! Mr. and Mrs. Mann. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Uqlp4GLExg — Drainmaker ️ (@DrainBamager) March 27, 2025

