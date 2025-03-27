NXT performer vents some frustration, former announcer backstage at Dynamite, Slamovich notes

– Masha Slamovich & Konosuke Takeshita vs Miyu Yamashita & Shinya Aoki announced for TJPW vs DDT vs GCW.

First match signed for GCW vs DDT vs TJPW!!! Tickets are On Sale NOW:https://t.co/K6L9tSq2Jz ⬇️ TICKETS https://t.co/5pamHi5Wuv — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) March 27, 2025

– More Slamovich news…

On this week's #TNAiMPACT, TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich battles NXT's Jacy Jayne! Watch live this Thursday night on TNA+ or any time on demand! pic.twitter.com/zaf0Tlp5RQ — TNA Wrestling UK (@ThisIsTNAUK) March 26, 2025

– Josh Mathews was backstage at last night’s AEW Dynamite event in Minnesota, the former WWE and TNA announcer is married to Madison Rayne who works for the company.

– Cora Jade voiced her frustration on X about being in WWE NXT for four years without a singles title match, teasing that things might change soon.

Being in @WWENXT for 4 years and not having ONE singles title match is actually crazy!!!!! Just wait — Cora Jade (@CoraJadeWWE) March 26, 2025

