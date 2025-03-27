NXT performer vents some frustration, former announcer backstage at Dynamite, Slamovich notes

Mar 27, 2025

Masha Slamovich & Konosuke Takeshita vs Miyu Yamashita & Shinya Aoki announced for TJPW vs DDT vs GCW.

Josh Mathews was backstage at last night’s AEW Dynamite event in Minnesota, the former WWE and TNA announcer is married to Madison Rayne who works for the company.

Cora Jade voiced her frustration on X about being in WWE NXT for four years without a singles title match, teasing that things might change soon.

