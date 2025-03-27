Notes on Britt Baker, Bobby Cruise and Takeshita vs. Mike Santana
– Ring announcer Bobby Cruise “Re-Signs” with AEW/ROH this week.
My AEW/ROH contract expires on Sunday.
Oh, good thing I signed a new one this week.
— Bobby Cruise (@realBobbyCruise) March 27, 2025
– Despite ongoing speculation, Britt Baker remains under contract with AEW and will be with the company for the foreseeable future.
– Konosuke Takeshita vs Mike Santana for the HOG World Heavyweight Championship announced for HOG Insolation.
I’ve said that ANYBODY is welcome to step to my crown. I meant that shit.
WELCOME TO MY CITY. @Takesoup
LETS GET IT. #HOGIsolation
— Mike SANTANA (@Santana_Proud) March 26, 2025