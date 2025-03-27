Notes on Britt Baker, Bobby Cruise and Takeshita vs. Mike Santana

– Ring announcer Bobby Cruise “Re-Signs” with AEW/ROH this week.

My AEW/ROH contract expires on Sunday. Oh, good thing I signed a new one this week. pic.twitter.com/3aCQNRDwNS — Bobby Cruise (@realBobbyCruise) March 27, 2025

– Despite ongoing speculation, Britt Baker remains under contract with AEW and will be with the company for the foreseeable future.

– Konosuke Takeshita vs Mike Santana for the HOG World Heavyweight Championship announced for HOG Insolation.

I’ve said that ANYBODY is welcome to step to my crown. I meant that shit. WELCOME TO MY CITY. @Takesoup

LETS GET IT. #HOGIsolation pic.twitter.com/boFLHq0k4y — Mike SANTANA (@Santana_Proud) March 26, 2025

