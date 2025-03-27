Notes on Britt Baker, Bobby Cruise and Takeshita vs. Mike Santana

Mar 27, 2025 - by staff

– Ring announcer Bobby Cruise “Re-Signs” with AEW/ROH this week.

– Despite ongoing speculation, Britt Baker remains under contract with AEW and will be with the company for the foreseeable future.

– Konosuke Takeshita vs Mike Santana for the HOG World Heavyweight Championship announced for HOG Insolation.

