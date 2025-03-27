New Smackdown ring announcer Mark Shunock to debut tomorrow

A new Smackdown ring announcer will make his debut tomorrow on Smackdown and his name is Mark Shunock.

“Stepping into a new ring with @WWE. Thrilled to join Friday Night SmackDown,” Shunock wrote on X.

The Canadian serves as the VP of Entertainment and In-Arena Host for the Vegas Golden Knights of the NHL. He held a similar position for the Las Vegas Raiders of the NFL until 2023 and was the host and ring announcer for Top Rank Boxing on ESPN.

Samantha Irvin, who did ring announcing for WWE up until last Summer, reacted to the news by writing, “Congratulations to my friend @MarkShunock! You are going to be perfect!”

