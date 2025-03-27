Natalya’s Bloodsport opponent, Cena’s WWE schedule, viewership for NXT

Mar 27, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– John Cena has no advertised TV appearances left after next week’s segment on RAW till WestleMania.

– WWE NXT on Tuesday averaged 741,000 viewers; 0.16 P18-49 rating.

– Natalya Neidhart vs Miyu Yamashita announced for Josh Barnett’s BloodSport XIII

Post Category: News     Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Kamille

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal