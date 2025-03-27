MJF throws on the first pitch at today’s Ranger’s baseball game (video), Dynamite’s viewership

– MJF is frustrated about Tony Khan making him wear a Rangers jersey, calling it a negative experience. He then confidently claims he is better than Nolan ever was.

Tony khan had me in a god Dahm rangers jersey today…. Terrorism. Anyway. I’m better than Nolan ever was. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) March 27, 2025

– MJF threw out the first pitch at a Texas Rangers game held at GlobeLife Field home of this year’s AEW All In Texas

Radar gun clocked in at

better than you mph pic.twitter.com/5W8JEpvIlG — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) March 27, 2025

– AEW Dynamite last nigh averaged 663,000 viewers, P18-49: 0.17

