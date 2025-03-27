MJF throws on the first pitch at today’s Ranger’s baseball game (video), Dynamite’s viewership

Mar 27, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– MJF is frustrated about Tony Khan making him wear a Rangers jersey, calling it a negative experience. He then confidently claims he is better than Nolan ever was.

– MJF threw out the first pitch at a Texas Rangers game held at GlobeLife Field home of this year’s AEW All In Texas

– AEW Dynamite last nigh averaged 663,000 viewers, P18-49: 0.17

Click here for the 2025 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Kamille

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal