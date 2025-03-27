Kevin Owens criticizes Cody Rhodes for being “very selfish”

Kevin Owens took a shot at Cody Rhodes, criticizing the WWE Champion for being “very selfish” with the pyro budget. Owens jokingly claimed that Cody uses up most of the budget for his entrances: “He’s very selfish. I think the fact that he blows about three-quarters of the WWE pyro budget every year keeps a lot of people from getting to have pyro for their entrances.”

Owens shared his own past requests for pyro, explaining that he had asked for years to add pyro to his entrance. He recalled an idea inspired by Psycho Sid’s entrance pyro, but with a twist: “You remember Psycho Sid used to have the pyro where it would say his name in the ring? I wanted the same thing, but instead of my name, I just wanted it to say ‘Balls’ with a Z at the end. And they just won’t do it.”

As for Cody’s entrance, Owens continued to mock the excessive pyro, saying, “Cody needs all the pyro.” He noted that Cody’s entrance typically includes “three pyro explosions” and could feature even more if the theme was extended: “If we’re lucky. Might be more if it’s an extended theme.”

Source: Unlikely

