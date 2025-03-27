Kamala signed to a WWE Legends deal

The family of James “Kamala” Harris took to Facebook today to announce that the WWE icon has been signed to a Legends contract.

You can check out the official announcement below:

The family of the late James Harris—known to fans around the world as Kamala, The Ugandan Giant—is proud to announce the signing of a Legends contract with WWE.

“We couldn’t be prouder that James’s legacy is back home where it belongs,” says Emmer Jean Harris, wife of James Harris.

“When we began working with the estate, my main goal was to get Kamala signed to a Legends deal—and hopefully into the WWE Hall of Fame. I’ve always felt that’s where he belongs, and I think many of his fans would agree.” says Jared Ashley, CEO and Founder of 16 Creative—the agency that facilitated the deal—added: “It has been such an honor to work with this family over the past few years, and now with WWE, to help preserve Kamala’s incredible legacy.”

Based in Gulf Shores, Alabama, 16 Creative specializes in marketing, branding, and estate management. The agency has also facilitated Legends deals for WWE icons including Demolition, CRUSH, Koko B. Ware, Tito Santana, King Kong Bundy, and Junkyard Dog, and proudly represents WWE Superstars like Ted DiBiase, Mike Rotunda and more.

Kamala’s legacy lives on.

