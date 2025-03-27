Greater Orlando Sports Commission seeking multi WWE/UFC events for 2026 and beyond

The Orlando Business Journal is reporting that the Greater Orlando Sports Commission is looking to get a couple of WWE and UFC events by giving an $18 million grant.

The proposal includes either Survivor Series or Saturday Night’s Main Event in November or December in 2026, a UFC pay-per-view in August or September 2027, the Royal Rumble in February 2028, and a two-night WrestleMania in April 2031.

The two WWE premium live events would be held at the Camping World Stadium while the other shows at the Kia Center.

The Tourist Development Tax Sports Incentive Committee greenly the grant and now has to go for further approval within the local government.

The Commission wrote that all events would bring approximately 300,000 visitors in total and more than $225 million in economic impact.

